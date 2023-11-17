Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-6, Georgia Southern 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia Southern is heading back home. The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Georgia Southern last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Marshall 38-33.

The losing side was boosted by Davis Brin, who threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Jaylon Barden, who picked up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Georgia Southern, adding 15 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Michael Lantz: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Liberty on the road and fell 38-10. Old Dominion has struggled against Liberty recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Georgia Southern bumped their record down to 6-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Georgia Southern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Old Dominion in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Old Dominion when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 28-23 win. Does Georgia Southern have another victory up their sleeve, or will Old Dominion turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a solid 7-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.