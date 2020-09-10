Who's Playing

Campbell @ Georgia Southern

Last Season Records: Georgia Southern 7-6; Campbell 6-5

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will play against a Division II opponent, the Campbell Fighting Camels, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles were on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

Georgia Southern has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Campbell to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep Georgia Southern from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Eagles are a big 34-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.