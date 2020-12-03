Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 5-1; Georgia Southern 6-4

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Florida Atlantic is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

When you finish with 221 more yards than your opponent like the Owls did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 24-2 margin over the Massachusetts Minutemen. That looming 22-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Florida Atlantic yet this season. It was another big night for their QB Javion Posey, who accumulated 203 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 90 yards. That touchdown -- a 70-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 30-24 to the Georgia State Panthers. RB Logan Wright put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 143 yards on eight carries. Wright put himself on the highlight reel with a 63-yard TD scramble in the second quarter. Wright's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Florida Atlantic's victory brought them up to 5-1 while Georgia Southern's loss pulled them down to 6-4. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls are stumbling into the game with the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 133 on average. The Eagles have had an even harder time: they are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 101.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.