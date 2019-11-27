How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Southern (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-5; Georgia State 7-4
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.91 points per contest. Georgia State and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Georgia State might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, winning 28-15. Georgia State can attribute much of their success to RB Tra Barnett, who rushed for 128 yards and one TD on 23 carries.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern might not have won anyway, but with 97 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot. Georgia Southern didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 38-33 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Eagles might have lost, but man -- QB Shai Werts was a total machine. He picked up 158 yards on the ground on 18 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.
The Georgia Sou rn defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 22 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Georgia State's win lifted them to 7-4 while Georgia Southern's loss dropped them down to 6-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 72.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Panthers come into the game boasting the 11th most rushing yards per game in the league at 257.6. Maybe that strength will give the Panthers the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Georgia State have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Southern.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Georgia Southern 35 vs. Georgia State 14
- Nov 04, 2017 - Georgia State 21 vs. Georgia Southern 17
- Nov 19, 2016 - Georgia State 30 vs. Georgia Southern 24
- Dec 05, 2015 - Georgia State 34 vs. Georgia Southern 7
