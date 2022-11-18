Who's Playing

Marshall @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: Marshall 6-4; Georgia Southern 5-5

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia Southern Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Georgia Southern will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Thundering Herd were hampered by 91 penalty yards against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Marshall walked away with a 28-21 victory. QB Cam Fancher and WR Corey Gammage were among the main playmakers for Marshall as the former passed for two TDs and 225 yards on 27 attempts in addition to picking up 37 yards on the ground and the latter caught six passes for one TD and 91 yards.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 36-17 to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. No one had a standout game offensively for the Eagles, but they got scores from a handful of players including WR Derwin Burgess Jr., QB Kyle Vantrease, and RB OJ Arnold.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Marshall's win brought them up to 6-4 while Georgia Southern's loss pulled them down to 5-5. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest yards allowed per game in the nation at 276.4. But the Eagles enter the matchup with 475.2 yards per game on average, good for 17th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 4.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.