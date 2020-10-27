Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 3-2; Georgia Southern 3-2

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. South Alabama and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Jaguars have not won a single game against Georgia Southern in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since November of 2015.

South Alabama took their contest against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday by a conclusive 38-14 score. That 24-point margin sets a new team best for South Alabama on the season. They can attribute much of their success to WR Kawaan Baker, who caught six passes for three TDs and 154 yards, and QB Desmond Trotter, who passed for three TDs and 184 yards on 12 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 33 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Baker's 80-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern came up short against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, falling 28-14. QB Shai Werts had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.7 yards per passing attempt.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Alabama's win brought them up to 3-2 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to an identical 3-2. South Alabama is 1-1 after wins this year, and Georgia Southern is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern have won all of the games they've played against South Alabama in the last six years.