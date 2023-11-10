Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: App. State 5-4, Georgia State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

CBS Sports App

What to Know

App. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The App. State Mountaineers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on App. State, who comes in off a win.

App. State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They blew past Marshall 31-9. The oddsmakers were on App. State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

It was another big night for Joey Aguilar, who threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes.

After a sunny season, Georgia State has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They took a serious blow against James Madison on Saturday, falling 42-14.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Darren Grainger and Jordan McCloud. McCloud had a great game and threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes. Meanwhile, Grainger was balling out in the loss, rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries.

The Panthers weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 82 passing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as James Madison passed for 307.

App. State now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 6-3.

App. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Mountaineers have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 178.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Panthers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 186.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 2-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

App. State has won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.