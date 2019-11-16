How to watch Georgia State vs. App. State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia State vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
Georgia State (home) vs. No. 25 App. State (away)
Current Records: Georgia State 6-3; App. State 8-1
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per contest. Georgia State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Georgia State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up 24-24 at halftime, but the Panthers were not quite UL-Monroe's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Panthers came up short against UL-Monroe, falling 45-31. The over/under? 76. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, App. State beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-15. App. State's only touchdown came from QB Zac Thomas.
App. State's win lifted them to 8-1 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State is stumbling into the game with the 14th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 464.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 182.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in App. State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
App. State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - App. State 45 vs. Georgia State 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - App. State 31 vs. Georgia State 10
- Oct 01, 2016 - App. State 17 vs. Georgia State 3
- Oct 10, 2015 - App. State 37 vs. Georgia State 3
