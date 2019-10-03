How to watch Georgia State vs. Arkansas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 2-2-0; Arkansas State 3-2-0

What to Know

Arkansas State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as Arkansas State and Georgia State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Red Wolves have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Arkansas State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite 119 yards in penalties. They walked away with a 50-43 victory over Troy. QB Layne Hatcher did work as he passed for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hatcher's 92-yard TD bomb to WR Omar Bayless in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at halftime, but Georgia State was not quite Texas State's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Georgia State fell just short of Texas State by a score of 37-34. If the Panthers were hoping to take revenge for the 40-31 loss against the Bobcats the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Arkansas State's win lifted them to 3-2 while Georgia State's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Panthers are stumbling into the game with the fourth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. The Red Wolves have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 500 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last five years.