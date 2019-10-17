How to watch Georgia State vs. Army: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. Army (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 4-2-0; Army 3-3-0

What to Know

Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.5 goals per game. They will take on Army at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Georgia State was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, winning 31-21. No one put up better numbers for the Panthers than RB Tra Barnett, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Army came up short against Western Kentucky, falling 17-8. This makes it the second loss in a row for Army.

Georgia State's win lifted them to 4-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia State enters the contest with 253.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. Less enviably, Army are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 72.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.