Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: East Carolina 0-1; Georgia State 0-1

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will play host again and welcome the East Carolina Pirates to Center Parc Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. Georgia State is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Panthers fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. A silver lining for Georgia State was the play of RB Destin Coates, who rushed for one TD and 150 yards on 34 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for East Carolina on Saturday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 51-28 loss to the UCF Knights might stick with them for a while. East Carolina was down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Holton Ahlers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 215 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.