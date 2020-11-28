Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-3; Georgia State 4-4

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Panthers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State should still be riding high after a victory, while Georgia Southern will be looking to right the ship.

Georgia State ran circles around the South Alabama Jaguars last week, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 324 yards) paid off. Georgia State enjoyed a cozy 31-14 win over South Alabama. Georgia State's RB Tucker Gregg was one of the most active players for the team, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed the Jaguars' offensive line to sack QB Desmond Trotter seven times total. The heavy lifting was done by LB Jordan Strachan and DE Hardrick Willis, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the Eagles missed a PAT kick in the third quarter against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, and it came back to haunt them. Georgia Southern and Army were almost perfectly matched up, but Georgia Southern suffered an agonizing 28-27 defeat. Georgia Southern was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Georgia Southern's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Shai Werts, who passed for two TDs and 80 yards on seven attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Georgia State's win brought them up to 4-4 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 6-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 310.3 on average. Georgia Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 104.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.