Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Georgia State

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-3; Georgia State 4-4

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Georgia State Panthers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at noon ET Nov. 28 at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgia Southern missed a PAT kick in the third quarter against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, and it came back to haunt them. Georgia Southern had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 28-27 to Army. Georgia Southern was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by QB Shai Werts, who passed for two TDs and 80 yards on seven attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Panthers ran circles around the South Alabama Jaguars last week, and the extra yardage (556 yards vs. 324 yards) paid off. Georgia State captured a comfortable 31-14 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Tucker Gregg, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Georgia State's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed South Alabama's offensive line to sack QB Desmond Trotter seven times total. The heavy lifting was done by LB Jordan Strachan and DE Hardrick Willis, who each racked up two sacks.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Georgia Southern going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Georgia Southern is now 6-3 while the Panthers sit at 4-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 104.4 on average. Georgia State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 310.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last five games against Georgia Southern.