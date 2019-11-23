How to watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. South Alabama (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 6-4; South Alabama 1-9

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per contest. Georgia State and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. Georgia State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Panthers last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 56-27 punch to the gut against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. A silver lining for Georgia State was the play of RB Destin Coates, who rushed for 97 yards and one TD on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Coates' 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but South Alabama had to settle for a 37-27 loss against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. RB Carlos Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 122 yards and one TD on ten carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State rank seventh in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 265.8 on average. Less enviably, South Alabama is stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 140.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jaguars.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Jaguars.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against South Alabama.