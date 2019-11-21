How to watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia State vs. South Alabama football game
Who's Playing
Georgia State (home) vs. South Alabama (away)
Current Records: Georgia State 6-4; South Alabama 1-9
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 38 points per contest. Georgia State and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. Georgia State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Panthers last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 56-27 defeat to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The losing side was boosted by RB Destin Coates, who rushed for 97 yards and one TD on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Coates' 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, South Alabama came up short against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, falling 37-27. South Alabama's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Carlos Davis, who rushed for 122 yards and one TD on ten carries.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State comes into the game boasting the seventh most rushing yards per game in the league at 265.8. Less enviably, South Alabama is eighth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 140.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Jaguars.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against South Alabama.
- Oct 26, 2017 - Georgia State 21 vs. South Alabama 13
- Oct 29, 2016 - South Alabama 13 vs. Georgia State 10
- Nov 21, 2015 - Georgia State 24 vs. South Alabama 10
-
