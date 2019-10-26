How to watch Georgia State vs. Troy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

How to watch Georgia State vs. Troy football game

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 5-2; Troy 3-3

What to Know

Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.14 points per game. Georgia State and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It was all tied up at the half for Georgia State and Army last week, but Georgia State stepped up in the second half. Georgia State took their game against Army 28-21. Georgia State QB Dan Ellington was slinging it as he passed for 232 yards and three TDs on 28 attempts.

Meanwhile, their game three weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Troy, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They took their contest against South Alabama by a conclusive 37-13 score. That result was just more of the same for the Trojans, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 23 of last year).

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 5-2 and the Trojans to 3-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trojans as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last four games against Georgia State.

  • Oct 04, 2018 - Troy 37 vs. Georgia State 20
  • Oct 21, 2017 - Troy 34 vs. Georgia State 10
  • Oct 15, 2016 - Troy 31 vs. Georgia State 21
  • Nov 27, 2015 - Georgia State 31 vs. Troy 21

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories