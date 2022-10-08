Who's Playing

Duke @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Duke 4-1; Georgia Tech 2-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are heading back home. The Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Georgia Tech isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Georgia Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Pittsburgh Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 26-21 victory. Georgia Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Hassan Hall, who picked up 157 yards on the ground on 20 carries, and QB Jeff Sims, who passed for one TD and 102 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 81 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hall has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 17. K Gavin Stewart delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Duke made easy work of the Virginia Cavaliers last week and carried off a 38-17 win. The oddsmakers were on Duke's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Duke QB Riley Leonard did work as he passed for one TD and 129 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 58 yards.

The wins brought the Yellow Jackets up to 2-3 and the Blue Devils to 4-1. Georgia Tech is 0-1 after wins this season, Duke 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a 3.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won four out of their last seven games against Georgia Tech.