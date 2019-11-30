How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. No. 4 Georgia (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-8; Georgia 10-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Georgia Bulldogs. They will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. UGA is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bulldogs beat the Texas A&M Aggies 19-13 last week.
Georgia Tech narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the NC State Wolfpack 28-26. QB James Graham had a stellar game for Georgia Tech as he picked up 112 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Graham has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped UGA to 10-1 and Georgia Tech to 3-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the contest with only 267.8 yards allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Yellow Jackets are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 299.7 on average. So the Georgia Tech squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 28-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Georgia 45 vs. Georgia Tech 21
- Nov 25, 2017 - Georgia 38 vs. Georgia Tech 7
- Nov 26, 2016 - Georgia Tech 28 vs. Georgia 27
- Nov 28, 2015 - Georgia 13 vs. Georgia Tech 7
