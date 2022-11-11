Who's Playing

Miami (FL) @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Miami (FL) 4-5; Georgia Tech 4-5

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Georgia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Yellow Jackets will be strutting in after a win while Miami (FL) will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Georgia Tech made off with a 28-27 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. QB Zach Pyron and RB Dontae Smith were among the main playmakers for Georgia Tech as the former passed for one TD and 253 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 66 yards and the latter punched in one rushing touchdown. Pyron's 56-yard touchdown toss to WR Nate McCollum in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Georgia Tech's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. DB Clayton Powell-Lee picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Hurricanes last week, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 45-3 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Miami (FL) was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-3. QB Jacurri Brown wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami (FL); Brown threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 37 yards passing.

This next game is expected to be close, with Georgia Tech going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Georgia Tech, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Miami (FL)'s defeat took them down to 4-5 while Georgia Tech's win pulled them up to 4-5. Giving up four turnovers, Miami (FL) had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Yellow Jackets can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (FL) have won four out of their last six games against Georgia Tech.