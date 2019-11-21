How to watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-8; NC State 4-6

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the NC State Wolfpack at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses for Georgia Tech and four for NC State.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 45 to nothing, which was the final score in Georgia Tech's tilt against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. Georgia Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing.

Meanwhile, NC State came up short against the Louisville Cardinals, falling 34-20. No one had a big game offensively for the Wolfpack, but they got scores from WR Emeka Emezie and RB Ricky Person. Emezie's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Clemson Tigers two weeks ago.

This next game is expected to be close, with Georgia Tech going off at just a 2-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Yellow Jackets are 13th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 213.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Yellow Jackets, the Wolfpack rank 19th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 31 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolfpack.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.