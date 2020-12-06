Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech
Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-5; Georgia Tech 3-6
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers are 4-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The afternoon started off rough for Pitt last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-17 blowout to the Clemson Tigers. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10. QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 5.36 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, falling 23-13. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of QB Jeff Sims, who accumulated 151 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 93 yards.
The Panthers are now 5-5 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 3-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt ranks first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 43 on the season. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is stumbling into the game with the 13th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 40 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Georgia Tech 10
- Sep 15, 2018 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Georgia Tech 19
- Sep 23, 2017 - Georgia Tech 35 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 08, 2016 - Pittsburgh 37 vs. Georgia Tech 34
- Oct 17, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Georgia Tech 28