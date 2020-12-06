Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Pittsburgh 5-5; Georgia Tech 3-6

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 4-1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Panthers and Georgia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The afternoon started off rough for Pitt last week, and it ended that way, too. They played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 52-17 blowout to the Clemson Tigers. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10. QB Kenny Pickett had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions with only 5.36 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, falling 23-13. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of QB Jeff Sims, who accumulated 151 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 93 yards.

The Panthers are now 5-5 while the Yellow Jackets sit at 3-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pitt ranks first in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 43 on the season. Less enviably, Georgia Tech is stumbling into the game with the 13th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 40 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Georgia Tech.