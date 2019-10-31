How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-5; Pittsburgh 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, Georgia Tech is heading back home. They will take on Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field after a week off. The Yellow Jackets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgia Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They were able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Fla.) last week, winning 28-21. The squad ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, if Pittsburgh was expecting to get some payback for the 24-3 loss against Miami (Fla.) the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-12 to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. Pittsburgh's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The Yellow Jackets are expected to lose this next one by 8. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams last met in September of last year, the Yellow Jackets were in the race but had to settle for second with a 24-19 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 8-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.