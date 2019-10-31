How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Tech (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-5; Pittsburgh 5-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Georgia Tech is heading back home. They will take on Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field after a week off. The Yellow Jackets will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgia Tech ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They were able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Fla.) last week, winning 28-21. The squad ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Meanwhile, if Pittsburgh was expecting to get some payback for the 24-3 loss against Miami (Fla.) the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. Pittsburgh didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-12 to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday. Pittsburgh's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
The Yellow Jackets are expected to lose this next one by 8. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-3-1 ATS when expected to lose.
When the two teams last met in September of last year, the Yellow Jackets were in the race but had to settle for second with a 24-19 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 8-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh have won three out of their last four games against Georgia Tech.
- Sep 15, 2018 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Georgia Tech 19
- Sep 23, 2017 - Georgia Tech 35 vs. Pittsburgh 17
- Oct 08, 2016 - Pittsburgh 37 vs. Georgia Tech 34
- Oct 17, 2015 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Georgia Tech 28
Watch This Game Live
