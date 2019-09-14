How to watch Georgia Tech vs. The Citadel: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. The Citadel (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-1-0; The Citadel 0-2-0

What to Know

Georgia Tech has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome The Citadel at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Georgia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory.

The Yellow Jackets and South Florida couldn't quite live up to the 58.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Last Saturday, Georgia Tech secured a 14-10 W over South Florida. Georgia Tech can attribute much of their success to RB Jordan Mason, who rushed for 99 yards and 1 touchdown on 20 carries.

The Citadel came up short against Elon, falling 28-35. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Bulldogs.

Georgia Tech's win lifted them to 1-1 while The Citadel's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll find out if the Yellow Jackets can add another positive mark to their record or if the Bulldogs can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Georgia Tech's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field, Atlanta, Georgia TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 27.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 78 degrees.