Who's Playing

Virginia @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Virginia 2-4; Georgia Tech 3-3

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. If the contest is anything like Virginia's 48-40 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Yellow Jackets ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 23-20 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 227 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 95 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for Georgia Tech. K Gavin Stewart delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Cavaliers suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Louisville Cardinals. The game between them was not particularly close, with Virginia falling 34-17. One thing holding Virginia back was the mediocre play of QB Brennan Armstrong, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Armstrong this season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Georgia Tech going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Yellow Jackets are now 3-3 while the Cavaliers sit at 2-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Tech comes into the game boasting the 29th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at eight. But Virginia is even better: they enter the game with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for 19th best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Virginia a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia have won four out of their last six games against Georgia Tech.