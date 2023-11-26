3rd Quarter Report

Georgia is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Tech 31-13.

Georgia entered the game having won 26 straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it 27, or will Georgia Tech step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Georgia 11-0, Georgia Tech 6-5

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Georgia Tech earned a 31-22 victory over Syracuse. The win was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 42-21 loss in their prior contest.

Georgia Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Haynes King, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries, and also threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. King has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamal Haynes, who gained 99 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Tennessee 38-10 on the road. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Georgia, Georgia is are in good company: they have won seven games by 23 points or more this season.

Georgia's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Carson Beck led the charge by throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes. Beck has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played. Dillon Bell was another key contributor, picking up 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Georgia, they have yet to lose a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 11-0 record.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Georgia, as the team is favored by a full 24.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6-1 against the spread).

Saturday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Yellow Jackets have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 196.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bulldogs struggle in that department as they've been averaging 178.6 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgia is a big 24.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

Georgia has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Georgia Tech.

Nov 26, 2022 - Georgia 37 vs. Georgia Tech 14

Nov 27, 2021 - Georgia 45 vs. Georgia Tech 0

Nov 30, 2019 - Georgia 52 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Nov 24, 2018 - Georgia 45 vs. Georgia Tech 21

Nov 25, 2017 - Georgia 38 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Nov 26, 2016 - Georgia Tech 28 vs. Georgia 27

Nov 28, 2015 - Georgia 13 vs. Georgia Tech 7

Injury Report for Georgia Tech

Sylvain Yondjouen: Out for the Season (Knee)

Leo Blackburn: questionable (Knee)

Jamie Felix: questionable (Undisclosed)

Juju Lewis: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Georgia