Who's Playing
Auburn @ No. 2 Georgia
Current Records: Auburn 3-2; Georgia 5-0
What to Know
The Auburn Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Auburn and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Auburn has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UGA and is hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 11 of 2017.
On Saturday, Auburn was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the LSU Tigers 21-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Auburn, but they got scores from WR Ja'Varrius Johnson and WR Camden Brown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Ashford this season.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 26-22 victory. Nobody on UGA really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from RB Daijun Edwards and RB Kendall Milton.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Jack Podlesny delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.
Auburn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Auburn is now 3-2 while UGA sits at 5-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. As for the Bulldogs, they enter the game with only four touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the nation.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia have won seven out of their last eight games against Auburn.
- Oct 09, 2021 - Georgia 34 vs. Auburn 10
- Oct 03, 2020 - Georgia 27 vs. Auburn 6
- Nov 16, 2019 - Georgia 21 vs. Auburn 14
- Nov 10, 2018 - Georgia 27 vs. Auburn 10
- Dec 02, 2017 - Georgia 28 vs. Auburn 7
- Nov 11, 2017 - Auburn 40 vs. Georgia 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Georgia 13 vs. Auburn 7
- Nov 14, 2015 - Georgia 20 vs. Auburn 13