How to watch Georgia vs. Middle Tenn.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Georgia vs. Middle Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
Georgia Bulldogs (home) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (away)
Current records: Georgia 2-0; Middle Tenn. 1-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. On Saturday they take on Middle Tenn. at 12:00 p.m. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Everything went Georgia's way against South Carolina last Saturday as they made off with a 41-17 victory. Mecole Hardman, who caught passes for 103 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Georgia's success.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Middle Tenn., but their most recent game may have softened the blow. They took their matchup against UT Martin by a conclusive 61-37 score.
Their wins bumped Middle Tenn. to 1-1 and Georgia to 2-0. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 33 point favorite against the Blue Raiders.
Last season, Georgia were 10-3-1 against the spread. As for Middle Tenn., they were 6-7-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
