Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ No. 13 Georgia

Current Records: Mississippi State 2-4; Georgia 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Mississippi State Bulldogs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. UGA and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. UGA is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

UGA ended up a good deal behind the Florida Gators when they played last week, losing 44-28. A silver lining for UGA was the play of RB Zamir White, who rushed for one TD and 107 yards on seven carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, MSU was able to grind out a solid win over the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, winning 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for MSU, but they got scores from WR Osirus Mitchell, RB Dillon Johnson, and RB Jo'quavious Marks.

MSU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

This next game looks promising for UGA, who are favored by a full 25 points. Now might not be the best time to take UGA against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

UGA is now 4-2 while MSU sits at a mirror-image 2-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UGA ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 82.8 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 21.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 25-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.