How to watch Georgia vs. Murray St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

How to watch Georgia vs. Murray State football game

Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. Murray St. (away)

Current Records: Georgia 1-0-0; Murray St. 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Georgia 11-3-0; Murray St. 5-6-0;

What to Know

Georgia will be playing in front of their home fans against Murray State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Georgia and Vanderbilt, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Bulldogs made easy work of Vanderbilt last Saturday and carried off a 30-6 win. No one put up better numbers for the Bulldogs than RB D'Andre Swift, who really brought his A game. He picked up 149 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Murray State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 59-20 victory over PIKE.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $23.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

