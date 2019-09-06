How to watch Georgia vs. Murray St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia vs. Murray State football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. Murray St. (away)
Current Records: Georgia 1-0-0; Murray St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Georgia 11-3-0; Murray St. 5-6-0;
What to Know
Georgia will be playing in front of their home fans against Murray State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Georgia and Vanderbilt, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Bulldogs made easy work of Vanderbilt last Saturday and carried off a 30-6 win. No one put up better numbers for the Bulldogs than RB D'Andre Swift, who really brought his A game. He picked up 149 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Murray State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 59-20 victory over PIKE.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium, Georgia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern