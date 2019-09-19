How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (away)

Current Records: Georgia 3-0-0; Notre Dame 2-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Notre Dame will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Georgia at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

When you finish with 228 more yards than your opponent like the Fighting Irish did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 66-14 victory over New Mexico. QB Ian Book did work as he passed for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against Arkansas State, but Arkansas State never followed suit. Georgia was fully in charge, breezing past the Red Wolves 55 to nothing. Winning may never get old, but Georgia sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.

Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 2-0 and Georgia to 3-0. The Fighting Irish haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. As for the Bulldogs, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14 point favorite against the Fighting Irish.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.