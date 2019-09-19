How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (away)
Current Records: Georgia 3-0-0; Notre Dame 2-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Notre Dame will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Georgia at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the teams both put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
When you finish with 228 more yards than your opponent like the Fighting Irish did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They claimed a resounding 66-14 victory over New Mexico. QB Ian Book did work as he passed for 360 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against Arkansas State, but Arkansas State never followed suit. Georgia was fully in charge, breezing past the Red Wolves 55 to nothing. Winning may never get old, but Georgia sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.
Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 2-0 and Georgia to 3-0. The Fighting Irish haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet this season. As for the Bulldogs, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14 point favorite against the Fighting Irish.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2017 - Notre Dame 19 vs. Georgia 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times