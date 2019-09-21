How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia vs. Notre Dame football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (away)
Current Records: Georgia 3-0-0; Notre Dame 2-0-0
What to Know
Notre Dame fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will square off against Georgia at 8 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Notre Dame. They steamrolled New Mexico 66-14. QB Ian Book did work as he passed for 360 yards and five touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Book's 65-yard TD bomb to WR Javon McKinley in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Georgia got themselves on the board against Arkansas State last week, but Arkansas State never followed suit. Georgia claimed a resounding 55-nothing win over the Red Wolves. With Georgia ahead 34-nothing at the half, the game was all but over already.
Their wins bumped the Fighting Irish to 2-0 and the Bulldogs to 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Fighting Irish have yet to allow a single passing touchdown. As for the Bulldogs, they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown yet this season, either. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $350.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 09, 2017 - Notre Dame 19 vs. Georgia 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race