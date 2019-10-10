How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. South Carolina (away)
Current Records: Georgia 5-0-0; South Carolina 2-3-0
What to Know
South Carolina has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An SEC battle is on tap between South Carolina and Georgia at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.
We saw a pretty high 55-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Gamecocks strolled past Kentucky with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 24-7. South Carolina's RB Tavien Feaster was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Feaster didn't help his team much against Missouri three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Georgia. Everything went their way against Tennessee last week as they made off with a 43-14 win. The victory was familiar territory for Georgia, who now has five in a row.
Their wins bumped South Carolina to 2-3 and Georgia to 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the matchup with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. But the Bulldogs are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll see if that edge gives the Bulldogs a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Georgia have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Georgia 41 vs. South Carolina 17
- Nov 04, 2017 - Georgia 24 vs. South Carolina 10
- Oct 09, 2016 - Georgia 28 vs. South Carolina 14
- Sep 19, 2015 - Georgia 52 vs. South Carolina 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Appalachian St. vs Louisiana odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Appalachian State vs. Louisiana...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game