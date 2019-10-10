How to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 3 Georgia (home) vs. South Carolina (away)

Current Records: Georgia 5-0-0; South Carolina 2-3-0

What to Know

South Carolina has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. An SEC battle is on tap between South Carolina and Georgia at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

We saw a pretty high 55-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. The Gamecocks strolled past Kentucky with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 24-7. South Carolina's RB Tavien Feaster was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Feaster didn't help his team much against Missouri three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Georgia. Everything went their way against Tennessee last week as they made off with a 43-14 win. The victory was familiar territory for Georgia, who now has five in a row.

Their wins bumped South Carolina to 2-3 and Georgia to 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks enter the matchup with only 2 rushing touchdowns allowed, good for seventh best in the nation. But the Bulldogs are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll see if that edge gives the Bulldogs a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last five years.