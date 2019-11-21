How to watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia vs. Texas A&M football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Georgia (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)
Current Records: Georgia 9-1; Texas A&M 7-3
What to Know
The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. A&M and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.
Last week, A&M turned the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 530 yards to 255. The Aggies took their game against USC by a conclusive 30-6 score. RB Cordarrian Richardson had a stellar game for A&M as he rushed for 130 yards and one TD on six carries. This was the first time Richardson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, UGA was able to grind out a solid win over the Auburn Tigers last week, winning 21-14. No one had a big game offensively for UGA, but they got scores from RB Brian Herrien, TE Eli Wolf, and WR Dominick Blaylock. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jake Fromm's 51-yard TD bomb to Blaylock in the first quarter.
The Aggies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 6-4 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Aggies to 7-3 and the Bulldogs to 9-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Aggies and the Bulldogs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
