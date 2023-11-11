Who's Playing

No. 25 Air Force Falcons @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: Air Force 8-1, Hawaii 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Air Force might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Saturday.

The defenses reigned supreme when Air Force and Army played , rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 32.5-point over/under. Air Force suffered a grim 23-3 defeat to Army. The loss put an end to Air Force's undefeated start to the season.

Hawaii can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Nevada. The win was just what Hawaii needed coming off of a 35-0 loss in their prior game.

Hawaii relied on the efforts of Pofele Ashlock, who picked up 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Brayden Schager, who threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Nevada to a paltry 236 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Hawaii's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out six times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Elijah Robinson and his two sacks.

Army's victory bumped their season record to 3-6 while Air Force's loss dropped theirs to 8-1.

Going forward, Air Force shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 19 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Falcons have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 284.2 rushing yards per game (they're ranked first in rushing yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors , though, as they've been averaging only 65 per game. How will Hawaii fare against such a dominant running game? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a big 19-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Air Force has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hawaii.