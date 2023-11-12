Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: Air Force 8-1, Hawaii 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Air Force might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Saturday.

The defenses reigned supreme when Air Force and Army played , rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 32.5-point over/under. Air Force suffered a grim 23-3 defeat to Army. The loss put an end to Air Force's undefeated start to the season.

Hawaii can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 27-14 victory over Nevada. The win was just what Hawaii needed coming off of a 35-0 loss in their prior game.

Hawaii relied on the efforts of Pofele Ashlock, who picked up 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Brayden Schager, who threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Nevada to a paltry 236 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Hawaii's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out six times before it was all said and done. Elijah Robinson was especially locked on to Nevada's QB and sacked him twice.

Army's win bumped their season record to 3-6 while Air Force's defeat dropped theirs to 8-1.

Going forward, Air Force shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 19.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Falcons have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 284.2 rushing yards per game (they're ranked first in rushing yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors , though, as they've been averaging only 65 per game. How will Hawaii fare against such a dominant running game? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Air Force is a big 19.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Air Force has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Hawaii.

Oct 19, 2019 - Air Force 56 vs. Hawaii 26

Oct 22, 2016 - Hawaii 34 vs. Air Force 27

Oct 31, 2015 - Air Force 58 vs. Hawaii 7

Injury Report for Hawaii

Logan Taylor: Out for the Season (Knee)

Cam Stone: questionable (Concussion)

Tylan Hines: questionable (Ankle)

Derek Boyd II: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Air Force

No Injury Information