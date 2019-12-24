How to watch Hawaii vs. BYU: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawaii vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
BYU @ Hawaii
Current Records: BYU 7-5; Hawaii 9-5
What to Know
The BYU Cougars and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. BYU and Hawaii will compete for holiday cheer in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium at 8 p.m. ET test. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
There was early excitement for the Cougars after they claimed the game's first points three weeks ago, but it was the San Diego State Aztecs who ended up claiming the real prize. BYU took a 13-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of QB Zach Wilson, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Hawaii two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to the Boise State Broncos. The losing side was boosted by RB Miles Reed, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Cougars going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest having picked the ball off 15 times, good for ninth in the nation. Less enviably, the Rainbow Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 17 on the season. The Cougars' secondary is poised to pounce all over the Rainbow Warriors' passing game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
BYU have won both of the games they've played against Hawaii in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - BYU 49 vs. Hawaii 23
- Nov 25, 2017 - BYU 30 vs. Hawaii 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
UCF defense scores twice, Knights roll
Josh Heupel is now 22-4 in two seasons as UCF's coach with the postseason win
-
Sooners suspend three for Peach Bowl
Oklahoma's best pass-rusher will reportedly not be available for the playoff matchup
-
Kendal Briles named Arkansas OC
Briles has bounced around FAU, Houston and Florida State over the last few years
-
UCF vs. Marshall, Gasparilla Bowl pick
UCF looks to win 10 games for a third straight season against an old foe
-
2019 Gasparilla Bowl picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 10,000 times.
-
What if Tua returns to Alabama?
Tagovailoa appears to be seriously considering a return to Alabama, but would it be his best...
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Marshall vs. UCF live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Marshall vs. UCF football game