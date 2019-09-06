How to watch Hawaii vs. Oregon St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAF game
How to watch Hawaii vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. Oregon St. (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 1-0-0; Oregon St. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Hawaii 8-6-0; Oregon St. 2-10-0;
What to Know
Hawaii has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Oregon State at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Rainbow Warriors have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
After losing to Arizona the last time they met, Hawaii decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Hawaii walked away with a 45-38 victory. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Cedric Byrd, who caught 14 passes for 224 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Last week, Oregon State couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 36-52 fall against Oklahoma State.
Hawaii's win lifted them to 1-0 while Oregon State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Oregon State ranked second worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 33. But Hawaii was fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 43. So...the Oregon State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium, Hawaii
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.78
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rainbow Warriors, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 78
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
