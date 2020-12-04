Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Hawaii

Current Records: San Jose State 4-0; Hawaii 3-3

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-4 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. SJSU will take on Hawaii at 6 p.m. ET at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium after a week off. If the game is anything like the Rainbow Warriors' 42-40 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between SJSU and the UNLV Rebels three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as SJSU wrapped it up with a 34-17 victory at home. WR Bailey Gaither was the offensive standout of the matchup for SJSU, catching six passes for two TDs and 94 yards.

The Spartans' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed UNLV's offensive line to sack the QB seven times total. Leading the way was DL Cade Hall and his three sacks. Hall now has 5.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Nevada Wolf Pack 24-21. Hawaii's QB Chevan Cordeiro did his thing and passed for one TD and 246 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 62 yards.

SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Spartans up to 4-0 and Hawaii to 3-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at eight. As for the Rainbow Warriors, they enter the contest with only 183.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -116

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii have won four out of their last five games against San Jose State.