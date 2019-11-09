How to watch Hawaii vs. San Jose State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 5-4; San Jose State 4-5

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. If the contest is anything like Hawaii's 44-41 win from the last time they met September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was close but no cigar for the Rainbow Warriors as they fell 41-38 to the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Rainbow Warriors had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, San Jose State might have drawn first blood against the Boise State Broncos, but it was the Boise State Broncos who got the last laugh. It was a hard-fought matchup, but San Jose State had to settle for a 52-42 loss against Boise State. A silver lining for San Jose State was the play of QB Josh Love, who passed for 438 yards and two TDs on 53 attempts.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rainbow Warriors rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 353.6 on average. Less enviably, the Spartans are fifth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 82.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Spartans.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.58

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 76

Series History

Hawaii have won three out of their last four games against San Jose State.