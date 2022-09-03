Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Hawaii

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-0; Hawaii 0-1

Last Season Records: Hawaii 6-7; Western Kentucky 9-5

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are staring down a pretty large 11.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday's game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Sept. 4 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. They will be strutting in after a win while Hawaii will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Rainbow Warriors took a serious blow against the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Saturday, falling 63-10. Hawaii was down 56-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Dedrick Parson.

Meanwhile, WKU picked up a 38-27 victory over the Austin Peay Governors this past Saturday. WKU can attribute much of their success to QB Austin Reed, who passed for four TDs and 280 yards on 34 attempts, and WR Malachi Corley, who snatched three receiving TDs.

WKU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Austin Peay's offensive line to sack QB Mike DiLiello five times for a total loss of 25 yards. Leading the way was DE JaQues Evans and his 2.5 sacks. Those were the first sacks for Evans.

Hawaii's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Western Kentucky's victory pulled them up to 1-0. The Hilltoppers caused 4 turnovers against the Governors, so the Rainbow Warriors will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.