How to watch Houston vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Houston vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. No. 18 Memphis (away)
Current Records: Houston 3-6; Memphis 8-1
What to Know
The Houston Cougars and the Memphis Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Houston and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Memphis should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.
Houston received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 44-29 to the UCF Knights. Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Mulbah Car, who rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Memphis and the SMU Mustangs were playing football. The Tigers secured a 54-48 W over SMU. WR Antonio Gibson had a stellar game for Memphis as he picked up 97 yards on the ground on three carries and caught six passes for 130 yards. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Gibson's 50-yard TD reception in the second quarter. Gibson scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Houston found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 52-31 punch to the gut against Memphis when the two teams last met in November of last year. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Memphis have won three out of their last four games against Houston.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Memphis 52 vs. Houston 31
- Oct 19, 2017 - Memphis 42 vs. Houston 38
- Nov 25, 2016 - Memphis 48 vs. Houston 44
- Nov 14, 2015 - Houston 35 vs. Memphis 34
