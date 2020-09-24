Who's Playing

North Texas @ Houston

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Houston struggled last year, ending up 4-8. North Texas was 4-8 last season and is coming off of a 65-35 defeat against the SMU Mustangs last week.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars ranked seventh worst in the nation with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 288.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, North Texas was 10th best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 14.

Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.