How to watch Houston vs. South Florida: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Houston vs. South Florida football game
Who's Playing
Houston Cougars (home) vs. South Florida Bulls (away)
Current records: Houston 6-1; South Florida 7-0
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Houston is heading back home. They will square off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Houston know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully South Florida like a good challenge.
Houston were able to grind out a solid win over Navy last Saturday, winning 49-36. D'Eriq King was the offensive standout of the match for Houston, as he passed for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it four straight good games in a row from King.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for South Florida and Connecticut, but South Florida stepped up in the second half. South Florida took their contest against Connecticut 38-30. South Florida are sitting pretty right now with seven consecutive wins.
Their wins bumped Houston to 6-1 and South Florida to 7-0. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Florida and Houston will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.62
Prediction
The Cougars are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Bulls.
This season, Houston are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for South Florida, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8 point favorite.
Series History
Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - South Florida Bulls 24 vs. Houston Cougars 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018