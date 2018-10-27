How to watch Houston vs. South Florida: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston Cougars (home) vs. South Florida Bulls (away)

Current records: Houston 6-1; South Florida 7-0

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Houston is heading back home. They will square off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Houston know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past seven matchups -- so hopefully South Florida like a good challenge.

Houston were able to grind out a solid win over Navy last Saturday, winning 49-36. D'Eriq King was the offensive standout of the match for Houston, as he passed for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns. That makes it four straight good games in a row from King.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for South Florida and Connecticut, but South Florida stepped up in the second half. South Florida took their contest against Connecticut 38-30. South Florida are sitting pretty right now with seven consecutive wins.

Their wins bumped Houston to 6-1 and South Florida to 7-0. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, South Florida and Houston will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: TDECU Stadium, Texas

TDECU Stadium, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.62

Prediction

The Cougars are a big 8.5 point favorite against the Bulls.

This season, Houston are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for South Florida, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8 point favorite.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.