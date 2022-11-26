Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Houston

Current Records: Tulsa 4-7; Houston 7-4

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Houston Cougars and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Tulsa will need to watch out since Houston has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Cougars last week. They were fully in charge, breezing past the East Carolina Pirates 42-3 on the road. With Houston ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. Their QB Clayton Tune did his thing and passed for four TDs and 435 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Tulsa didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the South Florida Bulls last Friday, but they still walked away with a 48-42 win. RB Deneric Prince had a dynamite game for Tulsa; he rushed for two TDs and 220 yards on 26 carries. Prince's longest run was for 67 yards in the first quarter.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Houston up to 7-4 and the Golden Hurricane to a reciprocal 4-7. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 35 on the season. Tulsa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 24 passing touchdowns, good for 25th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won four out of their last six games against Tulsa.