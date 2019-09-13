How to watch Houston vs. Washington State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. No. 20 Washington State (away)

Current Records: Houston 1-1-0; Washington State 2-0-0

What to Know

Houston will take on Washington State at 9:15 p.m. ET on Friday at NRG Stadium. Houston might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Cougars and Prairie View couldn't quite live up to the 77.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Cougars enjoyed a cozy 37-17 victory over Prairie View. RB Kyle Porter looked sharp as he rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, Washington State ran circles around N. Colorado last week, and the extra yardage (601 yards vs. 346 yards) paid off. Washington State took their contest with ease, bagging a 59-17 win over N. Colorado. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cougars.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 1-1 and the Cougars to 2-0. Houston is stumbling into the game with the seventh most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 224.50 on average. On the other hand, Washington State has not allowed a passing touchdown yet. So, the Houston squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.38

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 74

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.