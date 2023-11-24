Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Northwestern 6-5, Illinois 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois

Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Memorial Stadium. The last three games Illinois has played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The defenses reigned supreme when Illinois and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 33.5-point over/under. Illinois fell just short of Iowa by a score of 15-13.

Even if they lost, Illinois' defense sure didn't make it easy: Iowa's QB was sacked four times before it was all said and done. In that department, Seth Coleman was the leader with two sacks.

Meanwhile, Northwestern beat Purdue 23-15 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Northwestern can attribute much of their success to Cam Porter, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Johnson did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 88 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Illinois now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Northwestern, they pushed their record up to 6-5 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

While only Northwestern took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Everything came up roses for Illinois against Northwestern when the teams last played back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 41-3 win. Does Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Illinois is a solid 6-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Illinois.