How to watch Illinois vs. E. Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Illinois 2-0-0; E. Michigan 1-1-0
What to Know
Illinois will take on E. Michigan at noon on Saturday at home. Illinois has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last week, the Fighting Illini had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-23 victory over Connecticut. QB Brandon Peters did work as he passed for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns.
E. Michigan was out to avenge their 20-24 loss to Kentucky from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. E. Michigan ended up on the wrong side of a painful 17-38 walloping at Kentucky's hands. E. Michigan was surely aware of their 16-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Illinois' win lifted them to 2-0 while E. Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. Illinois rank eighth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with 3 on the season. As for the Eagles, they come into the contest boasting the fourth most interceptions in the league at 4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
