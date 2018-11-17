How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Illinois 4-6; Iowa 6-4
What to Know
Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.6 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Illinois will be looking to avenge the 16-45 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
After flying high against Minnesota two weeks ago, Illinois came back down to earth. Last Saturday, Illinois lost to Nebraska by a decisive 35-54 margin.
Meanwhile, Iowa were averaging 30.44 points per game entering their game last Saturday, but they just couldn't find their rhythm against Northwestern. Iowa were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Northwestern 10-14. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that Iowa had been favored by 11 points coming into the game.
Illinois found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 16-45 punch to the gut against Iowa the last time the two teams met. Maybe Illinois will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.38
Prediction
The Hawkeyes are a big 14 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Illinois are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 5-3-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Hawkeyes slightly, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 15.5 point favorite.
Series History
Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 45 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 16
- 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 0 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 28
- 2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 29 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 20
