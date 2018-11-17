How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)

Current records: Illinois 4-6-1; Iowa 6-4-1

What to Know

Illinois are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.6 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Iowa at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Illinois will be looking to avenge the 16-45 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

After flying high against Minnesota two weeks ago, Illinois came back down to earth. Last Saturday, Illinois lost to Nebraska by a decisive 35-54 margin.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 36 points the game before, Iowa faltered in their matchup last Saturday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 10-14 to Northwestern. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Iowa to swallow was that Iowa had been favored by 11 points coming into the matchup.

Illinois suffered a grim 16-45 defeat to Iowa when the two teams last met. Maybe Illinois will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois

Memorial Stadium, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.38

Prediction

The Hawkeyes are a big 16 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Illinois are 3-6-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 5-3-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 15.5 point favorite.

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.

2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 45 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 16

2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 0 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 28

2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 29 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 20

Weather

The current forecast: fog, with a temperature of 37 degrees.