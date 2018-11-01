How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Illinois vs. Minnesota football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (away)
Current records: Illinois 3-5; Minnesota 4-4
What to Know
Minnesota will challenge Illinois on the road at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Minnesota doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
Minnesota's four-game streak of losses has finally come to an end. They took their contest against Indiana last Friday 38-31. Tanner Morgan, who passed for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Minnesota's success.
Meanwhile, Illinois has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their game against Maryland making it three winless games in a row. Illinois ended up on the wrong side of a painful 63-33 walloping at Maryland's hands. Illinois was surely aware of their 17.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 4-4 while Illinois's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. With four turnovers, Minnesota had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Illinois exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Golden Gophers are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Illinois is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Minnesota, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Minnesota has won all of the games they've played against Illinois in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 24 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 17
- 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 17 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 40
- 2015 - Minnesota Golden Gophers 32 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 23
